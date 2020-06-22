All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6834 North 59th Drive

6834 North 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6834 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Home in a great location with NEW: Kitchen, appliances, flooring, paint inside and out, carpeting, plumbing, hot water heater, more! Low maintenance yard, Gated entrance, room for multiple cars in front and back. Walk to employment, schools, bus lines, more! In the heart of Glendale, minutes from the State Fair Grounds,
In addition to the rent there is a rental tax of 2.2%
Deposit includes a $200.00 non refundable Admin Fee
Owner pays water bill for both front and back units on property. Tenant will be charged $65.00 per month for water in addition to rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6834 North 59th Drive have any available units?
6834 North 59th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6834 North 59th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6834 North 59th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6834 North 59th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6834 North 59th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6834 North 59th Drive offer parking?
No, 6834 North 59th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6834 North 59th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6834 North 59th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6834 North 59th Drive have a pool?
No, 6834 North 59th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6834 North 59th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6834 North 59th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6834 North 59th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6834 North 59th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6834 North 59th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6834 North 59th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
