6834 North 59th Drive

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic Home in a great location with NEW: Kitchen, appliances, flooring, paint inside and out, carpeting, plumbing, hot water heater, more! Low maintenance yard, Gated entrance, room for multiple cars in front and back. Walk to employment, schools, bus lines, more! In the heart of Glendale, minutes from the State Fair Grounds,

In addition to the rent there is a rental tax of 2.2%

Deposit includes a $200.00 non refundable Admin Fee

Owner pays water bill for both front and back units on property. Tenant will be charged $65.00 per month for water in addition to rent.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.