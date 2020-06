Amenities

pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Cardinals Stadium - 4 bed 2 bath home located close to the cardinals stadium, west gate mall and the 101.



spacious floor plan, ready to move in. First month rent, 1 month sec deposit and 250 admin fee to move in.



Text or email if interested NOMA Group Inc at 602-625-9357. Please drive by neighborhood before scheduling a visit.



Great location, wont' last long!!



No Cats Allowed



