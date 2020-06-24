All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:40 PM

6745 N 93 Avenue

6745 N 93rd Ave
Location

6745 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Location, Location, Location! A Must See Luxury Rental with Brand New Furniture that is Nicely Furnished! New Tile Flooring throughout! This Condo has 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath and 2 car garage. Unit is steps away from the Pool & Spa!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6745 N 93 Avenue have any available units?
6745 N 93 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6745 N 93 Avenue have?
Some of 6745 N 93 Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6745 N 93 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6745 N 93 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6745 N 93 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6745 N 93 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6745 N 93 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6745 N 93 Avenue offers parking.
Does 6745 N 93 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6745 N 93 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6745 N 93 Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6745 N 93 Avenue has a pool.
Does 6745 N 93 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6745 N 93 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6745 N 93 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6745 N 93 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
