6745 N 93 Avenue

Location, Location, Location! A Must See Luxury Rental with Brand New Furniture that is Nicely Furnished! New Tile Flooring throughout! This Condo has 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath and 2 car garage. Unit is steps away from the Pool & Spa!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
