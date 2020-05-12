All apartments in Glendale
6653 North 84th Lane

Location

6653 North 84th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6653 North 84th Lane have any available units?
6653 North 84th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6653 North 84th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6653 North 84th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6653 North 84th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6653 North 84th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6653 North 84th Lane offer parking?
No, 6653 North 84th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6653 North 84th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6653 North 84th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6653 North 84th Lane have a pool?
No, 6653 North 84th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6653 North 84th Lane have accessible units?
No, 6653 North 84th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6653 North 84th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6653 North 84th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6653 North 84th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6653 North 84th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

