Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
6434 W MERCER Lane
6434 West Mercer Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6434 West Mercer Lane, Glendale, AZ 85304
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in ready - recently remodeled - open floorplan, wood burning fireplace in living room, eat in kitchen, granite countertops, new cabinets, wood shutters, large yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6434 W MERCER Lane have any available units?
6434 W MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6434 W MERCER Lane have?
Some of 6434 W MERCER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6434 W MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6434 W MERCER Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 W MERCER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6434 W MERCER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6434 W MERCER Lane offer parking?
No, 6434 W MERCER Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6434 W MERCER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 W MERCER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 W MERCER Lane have a pool?
No, 6434 W MERCER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6434 W MERCER Lane have accessible units?
No, 6434 W MERCER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 W MERCER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6434 W MERCER Lane has units with dishwashers.
