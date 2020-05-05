All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:14 PM

6109 West Montebello Avenue

6109 West Montebello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6109 West Montebello Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this fantastic Glendale 3BR 2BA newly remodeled home on over-sized lot with RV gate and huge yard! Just minutes to schools, shopping and more!

Great curb appeal with new exterior paint and NEW roof. Easy to maintain desert landscaping. Inside you'll find NEW wood tile flooring throughout, fresh two tone paint, brand new kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances! Eat in kitchen with full dining room offer access to the rear yard which is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Inside Laundry Room.

Each bedroom is nicely sized with spacious closets. Hall bath offers tub and shower. The master features an en-suite private bath with custom tile surround.

APPLY TODAY! Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 West Montebello Avenue have any available units?
6109 West Montebello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 West Montebello Avenue have?
Some of 6109 West Montebello Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 West Montebello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6109 West Montebello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 West Montebello Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6109 West Montebello Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6109 West Montebello Avenue offer parking?
No, 6109 West Montebello Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6109 West Montebello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 West Montebello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 West Montebello Avenue have a pool?
No, 6109 West Montebello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6109 West Montebello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6109 West Montebello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 West Montebello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 West Montebello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

