6109 West Montebello Avenue

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this fantastic Glendale 3BR 2BA newly remodeled home on over-sized lot with RV gate and huge yard! Just minutes to schools, shopping and more!



Great curb appeal with new exterior paint and NEW roof. Easy to maintain desert landscaping. Inside you'll find NEW wood tile flooring throughout, fresh two tone paint, brand new kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances! Eat in kitchen with full dining room offer access to the rear yard which is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Inside Laundry Room.



Each bedroom is nicely sized with spacious closets. Hall bath offers tub and shower. The master features an en-suite private bath with custom tile surround.



APPLY TODAY! Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.