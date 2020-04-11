5950 West Townley Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Cute townhome in Glendale's Olive Green Villas! Freshly painted 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Nice eat in kitchen opens to spacious, bright and open living room. Tons of tile. Slider leads to back patio. Community pool. Easy access to Glendale Community College, lots of shopping and great schools.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.