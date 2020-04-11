All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

5950 West Townley Avenue

5950 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5950 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Cute townhome in Glendale's Olive Green Villas! Freshly painted 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Nice eat in kitchen opens to spacious, bright and open living room. Tons of tile. Slider leads to back patio. Community pool. Easy access to Glendale Community College, lots of shopping and great schools.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 West Townley Avenue have any available units?
5950 West Townley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5950 West Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5950 West Townley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 West Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5950 West Townley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5950 West Townley Avenue offer parking?
No, 5950 West Townley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5950 West Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5950 West Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 West Townley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5950 West Townley Avenue has a pool.
Does 5950 West Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5950 West Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5950 West Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5950 West Townley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5950 West Townley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5950 West Townley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
