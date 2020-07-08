All apartments in Glendale
5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue

5902 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5902 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to your new home! Come see this lovely Glendale townhome before it is too late!This two bedroom unit is located in close proximity to freeways, shopping, and more! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have any available units?
5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have?
Some of 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

