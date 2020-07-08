Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue
5902 West Townley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5902 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to your new home! Come see this lovely Glendale townhome before it is too late!This two bedroom unit is located in close proximity to freeways, shopping, and more! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have any available units?
5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have?
Some of 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 W TOWNLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College