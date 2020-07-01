All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5725 West Yucca Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5725 West Yucca Street
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:44 PM

5725 West Yucca Street

5725 West Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5725 West Yucca Street, Glendale, AZ 85304
Oakhollow HOA

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 West Yucca Street have any available units?
5725 West Yucca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5725 West Yucca Street currently offering any rent specials?
5725 West Yucca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 West Yucca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5725 West Yucca Street is pet friendly.
Does 5725 West Yucca Street offer parking?
No, 5725 West Yucca Street does not offer parking.
Does 5725 West Yucca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 West Yucca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 West Yucca Street have a pool?
No, 5725 West Yucca Street does not have a pool.
Does 5725 West Yucca Street have accessible units?
No, 5725 West Yucca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 West Yucca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5725 West Yucca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5725 West Yucca Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5725 West Yucca Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College