Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5637 W. Yucca St.
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

5637 W. Yucca St.

5637 West Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

5637 West Yucca Street, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED POOL IN GLENDALE *** - THIS PROPERTY IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 1226 square feet and is located in Glendale. The interior features a kitchen with new counter tops, fixtures and stainless steel upgraded appliances, new bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, fresh interior paint, new carpet and vinyl plank flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room with lots of cabinets. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, large covered patio, block fencing, desert front yard landscaping and a full size fenced pool with pool service included.

Utilities:
Electric - SRP
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Glendale

Cross Streets: 59th Ave & Cactus Rd
Directions: South on 59th Ave, East on Cholla St, South on 57th Ave, East on Yucca St to the home on the Right

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5597090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 W. Yucca St. have any available units?
5637 W. Yucca St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5637 W. Yucca St. have?
Some of 5637 W. Yucca St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5637 W. Yucca St. currently offering any rent specials?
5637 W. Yucca St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 W. Yucca St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5637 W. Yucca St. is pet friendly.
Does 5637 W. Yucca St. offer parking?
Yes, 5637 W. Yucca St. offers parking.
Does 5637 W. Yucca St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5637 W. Yucca St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 W. Yucca St. have a pool?
Yes, 5637 W. Yucca St. has a pool.
Does 5637 W. Yucca St. have accessible units?
No, 5637 W. Yucca St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 W. Yucca St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5637 W. Yucca St. does not have units with dishwashers.

