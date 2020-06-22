All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5521 West Palmaire Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5521 West Palmaire Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM

5521 West Palmaire Avenue

5521 West Palmaire Avenue · (480) 448-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5521 West Palmaire Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Downtown Glendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous glendale 2/2 duplex style home with all wood like plank flooring, updated interior paint, spacious kitchen, over sized bedrooms, premium corner lot, off street parking, huge backyard, storage space, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 West Palmaire Avenue have any available units?
5521 West Palmaire Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5521 West Palmaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5521 West Palmaire Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 West Palmaire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5521 West Palmaire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5521 West Palmaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5521 West Palmaire Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5521 West Palmaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 West Palmaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 West Palmaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 5521 West Palmaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5521 West Palmaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5521 West Palmaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 West Palmaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 West Palmaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 West Palmaire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 West Palmaire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5521 West Palmaire Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity