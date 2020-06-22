5521 West Palmaire Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated

wow! absolutely gorgeous glendale 2/2 duplex style home with all wood like plank flooring, updated interior paint, spacious kitchen, over sized bedrooms, premium corner lot, off street parking, huge backyard, storage space, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.