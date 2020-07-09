5516 North 63rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Glendale and this one-story 3 bed 2 bath home. This property has great curb appeal thanks to the low-maintenance landscaping out front. Come inside & enjoy the tile floors with carpet only in the bedrooms. The kitchen offers granite counter tops & spacious cabinet storage. Covered back patio, and RV gate! ***This one's pet-friendly*** Monthly transaction privilege tax 2.2%***This house located at 5516 N 63rd Ave in Glendale, is ready for you to make it your new home!

