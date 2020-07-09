All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5516 North 63rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5516 North 63rd Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5516 North 63rd Avenue

5516 North 63rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5516 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Glendale and this one-story 3 bed 2 bath home. This property has great curb appeal thanks to the low-maintenance landscaping out front. Come inside & enjoy the tile floors with carpet only in the bedrooms. The kitchen offers granite counter tops & spacious cabinet storage. Covered back patio, and RV gate! ***This one's pet-friendly*** Monthly transaction privilege tax 2.2%***This house located at 5516 N 63rd Ave in Glendale, is ready for you to make it your new home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5516 North 63rd Avenue have any available units?
5516 North 63rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5516 North 63rd Avenue have?
Some of 5516 North 63rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 North 63rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5516 North 63rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5516 North 63rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5516 North 63rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5516 North 63rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 5516 North 63rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5516 North 63rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5516 North 63rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5516 North 63rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 5516 North 63rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5516 North 63rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5516 North 63rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5516 North 63rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5516 North 63rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College