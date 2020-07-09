Rent Calculator
5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue
5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue
5465 West Augusta Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5465 West Augusta Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Manistee Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New wood flooring in great room - Very popular Manistee Ranch location - ceil fans t/o - large eat-in kitchen - fresh interior paint - sides to common area - two car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue have any available units?
5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue have?
Some of 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5465 W AUGUSTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
