5432 W Muriel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

our tranquil retreat in desirable West Glen community, on corner lot, split floor plan and oasis-style SPOOL. Easy living with newly renovated 3+1 Bedrooms (plus den/ office), 2 full bathrooms, 2-car garage and all the right amenities. Two open living areas - large living room with high ceilings and view to back yard or cozy up to the fireplace in the family room with views to waterfall and pool and open to eat-in kitchen. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, large pantry, new paint and flooring - microwave, gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite features high ceilings, ceiling fan, large walk-in closet, dual vanities, block glass shower and separate jetted tub.