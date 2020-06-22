All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
5432 W Muriel Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 8:17 PM

5432 W Muriel Drive

5432 West Muriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5432 West Muriel Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
West Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
our tranquil retreat in desirable West Glen community, on corner lot, split floor plan and oasis-style SPOOL. Easy living with newly renovated 3+1 Bedrooms (plus den/ office), 2 full bathrooms, 2-car garage and all the right amenities. Two open living areas - large living room with high ceilings and view to back yard or cozy up to the fireplace in the family room with views to waterfall and pool and open to eat-in kitchen. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, large pantry, new paint and flooring - microwave, gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite features high ceilings, ceiling fan, large walk-in closet, dual vanities, block glass shower and separate jetted tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 W Muriel Drive have any available units?
5432 W Muriel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 W Muriel Drive have?
Some of 5432 W Muriel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 W Muriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5432 W Muriel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 W Muriel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5432 W Muriel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5432 W Muriel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5432 W Muriel Drive offers parking.
Does 5432 W Muriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5432 W Muriel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 W Muriel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5432 W Muriel Drive has a pool.
Does 5432 W Muriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5432 W Muriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 W Muriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 W Muriel Drive has units with dishwashers.
