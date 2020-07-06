5327 W. Caribbean Ln.

CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND SCHOOLS! - GREAT 3 BED 2 BATH HOME!! EAT IN KITCHEN, CEILING FANS, RV GATE, GRASSY BACKYARD, GRASSY FRONT YARD. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS AND ASU WEST CAMPUS. **NO PETS ALLOWED**
(RLNE3553106)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
