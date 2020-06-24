All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr.
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr.

5286 West Lone Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5286 West Lone Cactus Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom - 3 Bath - 2950 Sq. Ft. - Spacious Home in Arrowhead Lakes - Arrowhead Lakes, Water front, spacious two story home. Amazing location close to ASU West, Midwestern University, Shopping, Restaurants, and the Loop 101. 4 bedrooms plus guest room. Two living room areas (formal front area and Family Room) provide plenty of space. 3 Car garage. Great kitchen with granite counter top, large island and all appliances. Electric boat will stay for you to use.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license and we will send back viewing instructions when home is vacant 6/30.

(RLNE2705216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have any available units?
5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. offers parking.
Does 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have a pool?
No, 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
