5286 W. Lone Cactus Dr.

4 Bedroom - 3 Bath - 2950 Sq. Ft. - Spacious Home in Arrowhead Lakes - Arrowhead Lakes, Water front, spacious two story home. Amazing location close to ASU West, Midwestern University, Shopping, Restaurants, and the Loop 101. 4 bedrooms plus guest room. Two living room areas (formal front area and Family Room) provide plenty of space. 3 Car garage. Great kitchen with granite counter top, large island and all appliances. Electric boat will stay for you to use.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 Property Management Fee

$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license and we will send back viewing instructions when home is vacant 6/30.



