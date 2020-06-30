5115 N 71st Dr

Amenities

Up for rent is a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in Glendale, only minutes from Downtown Glendale. This house also features a two-car garage, and a pool! Interior just re-painted. A great house for a small family, and minutes from local entertainment and shopping districts like Westgate. Rent is $1,175 plus 2.2% City of Glendale sales tax of $25.85 for monthly total of $1,200.85. Deposit is $1,175 plus $200 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,375. Total Move-in amount is $1,200.85 + $1,375 = $2,575.85.



