Glendale, AZ
5115 N 71st Dr
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

5115 N 71st Dr

5115 North 71st Drive
Location

5115 North 71st Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Up for rent is a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in Glendale, only minutes from Downtown Glendale. This house also features a two-car garage, and a pool! Interior just re-painted. A great house for a small family, and minutes from local entertainment and shopping districts like Westgate. Rent is $1,175 plus 2.2% City of Glendale sales tax of $25.85 for monthly total of $1,200.85. Deposit is $1,175 plus $200 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,375. Total Move-in amount is $1,200.85 + $1,375 = $2,575.85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 N 71st Dr have any available units?
5115 N 71st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 N 71st Dr have?
Some of 5115 N 71st Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 N 71st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5115 N 71st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 N 71st Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 N 71st Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5115 N 71st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5115 N 71st Dr offers parking.
Does 5115 N 71st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 N 71st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 N 71st Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5115 N 71st Dr has a pool.
Does 5115 N 71st Dr have accessible units?
No, 5115 N 71st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 N 71st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 N 71st Dr has units with dishwashers.

