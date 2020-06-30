4838 W Brown St

Amenities

** FULLY REMODELED**!!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW CARPET** **ALL NEW CABINETS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS** **NEW GRANITE COUNTERS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS** **BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR / RANGE / DISHWASHER/ BUILT IN MICROWAVE** **BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER** **ALL NEW HIGH EFFICENCY WINDOWS TO KEEP THE COOL AIR IN** **ALL NEW AC UNIT<<<** **NEW LARGE DOUBLE SLIDING PATIO DOOR** **ALL NEW BLINDS** **ALL NEW FANS** **ALL NEW BACKYARD WITH SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND GRASSY AREA** 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath. Upgrades throughout!! Beautiful cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Separate family and living rooms. Living room features beehive fireplace. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Also includes washer and dryer. Beautiful grass backyard with large patio. LARGE patio door from the living room and another patio door from the master suite to access the backyard. NO HOA!! Call now to take a look! This home will not last long!