Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4838 W Brown St
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

4838 W Brown St

4838 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

4838 West Brown Street, Glendale, AZ 85302
Peoria Ave Citizen's Group

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** FULLY REMODELED**!!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW CARPET** **ALL NEW CABINETS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS** **NEW GRANITE COUNTERS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS** **BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR / RANGE / DISHWASHER/ BUILT IN MICROWAVE** **BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER** **ALL NEW HIGH EFFICENCY WINDOWS TO KEEP THE COOL AIR IN** **ALL NEW AC UNIT<<<** **NEW LARGE DOUBLE SLIDING PATIO DOOR** **ALL NEW BLINDS** **ALL NEW FANS** **ALL NEW BACKYARD WITH SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND GRASSY AREA** 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath. Upgrades throughout!! Beautiful cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Separate family and living rooms. Living room features beehive fireplace. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Also includes washer and dryer. Beautiful grass backyard with large patio. LARGE patio door from the living room and another patio door from the master suite to access the backyard. NO HOA!! Call now to take a look! This home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4838 W Brown St have any available units?
4838 W Brown St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4838 W Brown St have?
Some of 4838 W Brown St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4838 W Brown St currently offering any rent specials?
4838 W Brown St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4838 W Brown St pet-friendly?
No, 4838 W Brown St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4838 W Brown St offer parking?
Yes, 4838 W Brown St offers parking.
Does 4838 W Brown St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4838 W Brown St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4838 W Brown St have a pool?
No, 4838 W Brown St does not have a pool.
Does 4838 W Brown St have accessible units?
No, 4838 W Brown St does not have accessible units.
Does 4838 W Brown St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4838 W Brown St has units with dishwashers.

