Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning home sitting in the heart of Arrowhead Ranch. This single story home is what your clients are looking for. Amazing open floor plan. Granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Plenty of pantry space. 12 foot ceilings. Tile throughout home. Three generously sized bedrooms. Plus french door Den/Office that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Community parks and hiking as well as several Golf Courses. Minutes from freeways, shopping, entertainment and more.