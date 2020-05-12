All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
17183 N 53rd Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

17183 N 53rd Ave

17183 North 53rd Avenue · (623) 889-7727
Location

17183 North 53rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
West Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17183 N 53rd Ave · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOME IN GLENDALE*** - This is a 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2054 square feet and is located in Glendale. The interior features a great room, family room, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and a large pantry, loft, master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks, granite counter tops and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, two tone paint scheme, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, rock & grass landscaping in front & back yards. This community also has lots of walking paths.

Cross Streets: Bell Rd & 51st Ave
Directions: North on 51st Ave, Left on Hartford Ave, Right on 51st Dr, Left on Hartford Ave, Left on 53rd Ave to the home on the Left

(RLNE4769035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17183 N 53rd Ave have any available units?
17183 N 53rd Ave has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17183 N 53rd Ave have?
Some of 17183 N 53rd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17183 N 53rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17183 N 53rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17183 N 53rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17183 N 53rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 17183 N 53rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17183 N 53rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 17183 N 53rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17183 N 53rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17183 N 53rd Ave have a pool?
No, 17183 N 53rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17183 N 53rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 17183 N 53rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17183 N 53rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17183 N 53rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
