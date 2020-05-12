17183 N 53rd Ave

Amenities

***4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOME IN GLENDALE*** - This is a 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2054 square feet and is located in Glendale. The interior features a great room, family room, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and a large pantry, loft, master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks, granite counter tops and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, two tone paint scheme, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, rock & grass landscaping in front & back yards. This community also has lots of walking paths.



Cross Streets: Bell Rd & 51st Ave

Directions: North on 51st Ave, Left on Hartford Ave, Right on 51st Dr, Left on Hartford Ave, Left on 53rd Ave to the home on the Left



