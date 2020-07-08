16239 N 63RD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is living! 2050 spacious square feet with living AND family rooms AND sparkling PEBBLE TEC POOL! Home has vaulted ceilings, well-laid out kitchen, 3 large bedrooms, fireplace in family room, ceiling fans throughout, a gigantic covered patio, 2 car garage, and easy care desert landscape in front yard. Spend your summer days by the pool and winter evenings by the fire. This won't last long. Hurry! POOL service is required and is an additional $95.00/month. THIS HOME IS NON-SMOKING. There is to be NO SMOKING anywhere on the property, not inside or outside.