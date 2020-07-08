All apartments in Glendale
16239 N 63RD Drive

16239 North 63rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16239 North 63rd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306
Lexington Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is living! 2050 spacious square feet with living AND family rooms AND sparkling PEBBLE TEC POOL! Home has vaulted ceilings, well-laid out kitchen, 3 large bedrooms, fireplace in family room, ceiling fans throughout, a gigantic covered patio, 2 car garage, and easy care desert landscape in front yard. Spend your summer days by the pool and winter evenings by the fire. This won't last long. Hurry! POOL service is required and is an additional $95.00/month. THIS HOME IS NON-SMOKING. There is to be NO SMOKING anywhere on the property, not inside or outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

