The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 3-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Surface Lot, Carport: $35, Detached Garage: $85.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage closet