Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes

1303 W Juniper Ave · (480) 418-0148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1303 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3424 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,302

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 2414 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,337

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2311 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,761

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Unit 2411 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,761

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
game room
internet cafe
media room
racquetball court
Welcome home to The Sterling Apartments, an inclusive apartment community near choice schools and outdoor recreation, and close to Phoenix, Tempe, and Chandler. Created to integrate seamlessly with its natural surroundings, this upscale gated community features spacious floor plans, and a sophisticated yet functional design. Plus, The Sterling Apartments are just minutes away from Phoenix shopping, dining and entertainment options, making it a community that’s easy to call home. Experience the best of Gilbert Living at The Sterling Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Surface Lot, Carport: $35, Detached Garage: $85.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $1,302 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
