980 South Huish Drive

Amenities

dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Painting in Progress, Maid/Carpet Cleaning Scheduled for Fri 12/27** Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Cooley Station Rental Opportunity Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Sitting Area off Entry, Formal Dining Room, Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Living Room with Breakfast Nook, Gated Yard, Half Bath Downstairs, Inside Laundry, Loft, Full Hall Bath Upstairs, Spacious Master Suite with Walk-In and the list goes on! Three Car Garage with Direct Entry to Interior Makes Parking a Breeze... Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. Small Dogs Considered- $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.