Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

980 South Huish Drive

980 South Huish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

980 South Huish Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Painting in Progress, Maid/Carpet Cleaning Scheduled for Fri 12/27** Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Cooley Station Rental Opportunity Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Sitting Area off Entry, Formal Dining Room, Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Living Room with Breakfast Nook, Gated Yard, Half Bath Downstairs, Inside Laundry, Loft, Full Hall Bath Upstairs, Spacious Master Suite with Walk-In and the list goes on! Three Car Garage with Direct Entry to Interior Makes Parking a Breeze... Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. Small Dogs Considered- $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 South Huish Drive have any available units?
980 South Huish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 South Huish Drive have?
Some of 980 South Huish Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 South Huish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
980 South Huish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 South Huish Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 980 South Huish Drive is pet friendly.
Does 980 South Huish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 980 South Huish Drive offers parking.
Does 980 South Huish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 South Huish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 South Huish Drive have a pool?
No, 980 South Huish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 980 South Huish Drive have accessible units?
No, 980 South Huish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 980 South Huish Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 South Huish Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

