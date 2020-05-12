954 W. Laurel Ave..

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom home with a loft conveniently located close to schools, parks, freeways and more! This home features tile floors in all the right places, eat in kitchen, family room, and a loft! Large kitchen has oak cabinets, white appliances, island, and a pantry.Double Door entry to large master bedroom with walk in closet, private master bath with jacuzzi tub, his and her sinks, a private balcony. Landscaped rear yard with extended patio for your enjoyment. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.