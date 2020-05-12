All apartments in Gilbert
954 W. Laurel Ave.

954 West Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

954 West Laurel Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d4e5c30ec ----
Charming 4 bedroom home with a loft conveniently located close to schools, parks, freeways and more! This home features tile floors in all the right places, eat in kitchen, family room, and a loft! Large kitchen has oak cabinets, white appliances, island, and a pantry.Double Door entry to large master bedroom with walk in closet, private master bath with jacuzzi tub, his and her sinks, a private balcony. Landscaped rear yard with extended patio for your enjoyment. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 954 W. Laurel Ave. have any available units?
954 W. Laurel Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 954 W. Laurel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
954 W. Laurel Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 W. Laurel Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 954 W. Laurel Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 954 W. Laurel Ave. offer parking?
No, 954 W. Laurel Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 954 W. Laurel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 W. Laurel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 W. Laurel Ave. have a pool?
No, 954 W. Laurel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 954 W. Laurel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 954 W. Laurel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 954 W. Laurel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 W. Laurel Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 954 W. Laurel Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 954 W. Laurel Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

