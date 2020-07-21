912 S Pheasant Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Note! Pictures are not of the advertised property. Pictures are of another home, in the same community, that is the same floor plan.**

** First 2 months for $1699**

Charming 4 bedroom 3 bath with 2 car garage home at Copper Ranch in Gilbert. This home boasts all the latest in home construction technology with Radiant Barrier Roof Sheathing, 14 SEER A/C, programable thermostat, energy efficient low E vinyl windows and weather stripping on all exterior openings. 3rd party energy star certification. Close to 202 freeway access, Copper Ranch has community pool and children playground in walking distance. NEW homes for rent are rare, act fast to apply for this one before it's GONE! Close to San Tan Village Mall, shopping, restaurants and schools!



Call/text Angie Oliverson @ (480) 798-3198 or email Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.