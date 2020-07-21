All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 24 2019 at 8:54 PM

912 S Pheasant Dr

912 S Pheasant Dr · No Longer Available
Location

912 S Pheasant Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Note! Pictures are not of the advertised property. Pictures are of another home, in the same community, that is the same floor plan.**
** First 2 months for $1699**
Charming 4 bedroom 3 bath with 2 car garage home at Copper Ranch in Gilbert. This home boasts all the latest in home construction technology with Radiant Barrier Roof Sheathing, 14 SEER A/C, programable thermostat, energy efficient low E vinyl windows and weather stripping on all exterior openings. 3rd party energy star certification. Close to 202 freeway access, Copper Ranch has community pool and children playground in walking distance. NEW homes for rent are rare, act fast to apply for this one before it's GONE! Close to San Tan Village Mall, shopping, restaurants and schools!

Call/text Angie Oliverson @ (480) 798-3198 or email Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 S Pheasant Dr have any available units?
912 S Pheasant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 S Pheasant Dr have?
Some of 912 S Pheasant Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 S Pheasant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
912 S Pheasant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 S Pheasant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 S Pheasant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 912 S Pheasant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 912 S Pheasant Dr offers parking.
Does 912 S Pheasant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 S Pheasant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 S Pheasant Dr have a pool?
Yes, 912 S Pheasant Dr has a pool.
Does 912 S Pheasant Dr have accessible units?
No, 912 S Pheasant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 912 S Pheasant Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 S Pheasant Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
