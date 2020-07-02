All apartments in Gilbert
907 South Roanoke Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

907 South Roanoke Street

907 South Roanoke Street · No Longer Available
Location

907 South Roanoke Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Greenfield Lakes

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
wow! absolutely stunning gilbert 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, updated interior paint throughout, new wood like plank floors, new carpeting, split master, fireplace retreat area, 2 car garage, over-sized backyard with private pool, tranquil landscaping, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 South Roanoke Street have any available units?
907 South Roanoke Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 South Roanoke Street have?
Some of 907 South Roanoke Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 South Roanoke Street currently offering any rent specials?
907 South Roanoke Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 South Roanoke Street pet-friendly?
No, 907 South Roanoke Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 907 South Roanoke Street offer parking?
Yes, 907 South Roanoke Street offers parking.
Does 907 South Roanoke Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 South Roanoke Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 South Roanoke Street have a pool?
Yes, 907 South Roanoke Street has a pool.
Does 907 South Roanoke Street have accessible units?
No, 907 South Roanoke Street does not have accessible units.
Does 907 South Roanoke Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 South Roanoke Street does not have units with dishwashers.
