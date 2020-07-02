907 South Roanoke Street

Amenities

wow! absolutely stunning gilbert 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, updated interior paint throughout, new wood like plank floors, new carpeting, split master, fireplace retreat area, 2 car garage, over-sized backyard with private pool, tranquil landscaping, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.