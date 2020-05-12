All apartments in Gilbert
884 S Almira Ave
884 S Almira Ave

884 S Almira Ave · No Longer Available
Location

884 S Almira Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
It's a must-see and is priced to Rent! With its French elevation, it's the prettiest house on the block with 3 bedrooms, and an optional fourth, 2.5 bathrooms, a beautiful open concept kitchen flowing into the living room, a low-maintenance side patio, two car garage, and huge loft. Ceiling fans throughout. Energy Star Certified. The kitchen has modern, maple pullout cabinets with spacious granite countertops and a big walk-in pantry. Large master bedroom, with double French doors, two walk in closets, and a spacious windowsill. En suite has double sink vanity,and a big bathtub. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 S Almira Ave have any available units?
884 S Almira Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 884 S Almira Ave have?
Some of 884 S Almira Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 S Almira Ave currently offering any rent specials?
884 S Almira Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 S Almira Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 884 S Almira Ave is pet friendly.
Does 884 S Almira Ave offer parking?
Yes, 884 S Almira Ave offers parking.
Does 884 S Almira Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 S Almira Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 S Almira Ave have a pool?
Yes, 884 S Almira Ave has a pool.
Does 884 S Almira Ave have accessible units?
No, 884 S Almira Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 884 S Almira Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 884 S Almira Ave has units with dishwashers.
