Gilbert, AZ
858 East Devon Road
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:31 AM

858 East Devon Road

858 East Devon Road · (480) 396-9766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

858 East Devon Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Commons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2002 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom plus Den and Loft, 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert Rental Opportunity! Located in Neely Commons Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Spacious Living Room with Exit to Covered Patio/Private Yard, Eat-In Kitchen with Black Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Convenient Half Bath/Den Downstairs, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Loft Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! No Pets- $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee **Minor Repairs In Progress- Home will be Professionally Cleaned prior to Move In**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 East Devon Road have any available units?
858 East Devon Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 East Devon Road have?
Some of 858 East Devon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 East Devon Road currently offering any rent specials?
858 East Devon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 East Devon Road pet-friendly?
No, 858 East Devon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 858 East Devon Road offer parking?
No, 858 East Devon Road does not offer parking.
Does 858 East Devon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 East Devon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 East Devon Road have a pool?
No, 858 East Devon Road does not have a pool.
Does 858 East Devon Road have accessible units?
No, 858 East Devon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 858 East Devon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 858 East Devon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
