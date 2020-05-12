858 East Devon Road

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom plus Den and Loft, 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert Rental Opportunity! Located in Neely Commons Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Spacious Living Room with Exit to Covered Patio/Private Yard, Eat-In Kitchen with Black Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Convenient Half Bath/Den Downstairs, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Loft Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! No Pets- $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee **Minor Repairs In Progress- Home will be Professionally Cleaned prior to Move In**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.