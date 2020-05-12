857 E Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fees! This is a well maintained, remodeled 3 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home with large community pool. Neutral two-tone paint throughout, tile flooring throughout and upgraded fixtures and window blinds. Open living room and dining area with vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, pantry, and dishwasher. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks and door to private den. Large community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Two car garage offers plenty of storage. Private backyard with covered patio and desert landscaping.