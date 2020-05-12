All apartments in Gilbert
857 E Park Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

857 E Park Avenue

857 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

857 East Park Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained, remodeled 3 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home with large community pool. Neutral two-tone paint throughout, tile flooring throughout and upgraded fixtures and window blinds. Open living room and dining area with vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, pantry, and dishwasher. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks and door to private den. Large community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Two car garage offers plenty of storage. Private backyard with covered patio and desert landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 E Park Avenue have any available units?
857 E Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 E Park Avenue have?
Some of 857 E Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 E Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
857 E Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 E Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 857 E Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 857 E Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 857 E Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 857 E Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 E Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 E Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 857 E Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 857 E Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 857 E Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 857 E Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 E Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
