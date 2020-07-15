849 East Appaloosa Road

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Gilbert! Property on one level with newer stainless steel appliances! New tile in all the right places, New Carpet, Fresh Paint! New Blinds! Close to Mesquite Elementary and lots of shopping near by! Home is turn key and ready for immediate move in!



Refundable Security Deposit: $1,525

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

Admin Fee: $299

Rental Tax: 1.5%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a liability policy on the property up to $100,000, which we will need submitted to us prior to your move in.*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

