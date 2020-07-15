All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
849 East Appaloosa Road
Last updated July 24 2019 at 1:39 AM

849 East Appaloosa Road

849 East Appaloosa Road · No Longer Available
Location

849 East Appaloosa Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Mirador Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Gilbert! Property on one level with newer stainless steel appliances! New tile in all the right places, New Carpet, Fresh Paint! New Blinds! Close to Mesquite Elementary and lots of shopping near by! Home is turn key and ready for immediate move in!

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,525
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
Admin Fee: $299
Rental Tax: 1.5%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a liability policy on the property up to $100,000, which we will need submitted to us prior to your move in.*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 East Appaloosa Road have any available units?
849 East Appaloosa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 849 East Appaloosa Road currently offering any rent specials?
849 East Appaloosa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 East Appaloosa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 East Appaloosa Road is pet friendly.
Does 849 East Appaloosa Road offer parking?
No, 849 East Appaloosa Road does not offer parking.
Does 849 East Appaloosa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 East Appaloosa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 East Appaloosa Road have a pool?
No, 849 East Appaloosa Road does not have a pool.
Does 849 East Appaloosa Road have accessible units?
No, 849 East Appaloosa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 849 East Appaloosa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 East Appaloosa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 849 East Appaloosa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 East Appaloosa Road does not have units with air conditioning.
