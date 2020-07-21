All apartments in Gilbert
841 North Saint Elena Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:36 PM

841 North Saint Elena Street

841 North Saint Elena Street · No Longer Available
Location

841 North Saint Elena Street, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this well taken care of home on a cul-de-sac lot in the heart of Gilbert Near Lindsay and Guadalupe! It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, lots of storage space and a breakfast bar thats perfect for entertaining. Look out the window at the sparkling pool! The master bedroom is located on the first floor and the other three bedrooms are upstairs with a large loft.Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.comBUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU! Our Fee Structure: Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)$225 One Time Management Fee$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"*LICENSED REALTOR**ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*Rental Terms: Rent: $2,199, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,748.75, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 North Saint Elena Street have any available units?
841 North Saint Elena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 North Saint Elena Street have?
Some of 841 North Saint Elena Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 North Saint Elena Street currently offering any rent specials?
841 North Saint Elena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 North Saint Elena Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 North Saint Elena Street is pet friendly.
Does 841 North Saint Elena Street offer parking?
No, 841 North Saint Elena Street does not offer parking.
Does 841 North Saint Elena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 North Saint Elena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 North Saint Elena Street have a pool?
Yes, 841 North Saint Elena Street has a pool.
Does 841 North Saint Elena Street have accessible units?
No, 841 North Saint Elena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 841 North Saint Elena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 North Saint Elena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
