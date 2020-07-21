841 North Saint Elena Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Don't miss this well taken care of home on a cul-de-sac lot in the heart of Gilbert Near Lindsay and Guadalupe! It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, lots of storage space and a breakfast bar thats perfect for entertaining. Look out the window at the sparkling pool! The master bedroom is located on the first floor and the other three bedrooms are upstairs with a large loft.Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.comBUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU! Our Fee Structure: Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)$225 One Time Management Fee$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"*LICENSED REALTOR**ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*Rental Terms: Rent: $2,199, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,748.75, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.