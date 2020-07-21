All apartments in Gilbert
837 West Shellfish Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:32 PM

837 West Shellfish Drive

837 West Shellfish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

837 West Shellfish Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
Simply Wow! Freshly painted inside & out. New Carpet. Formal living/dining combo w/soaring vaulted ceiling. Upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, canned lighting & stainless steel appliances w/breakfast bar overlooking the family room w/Arcadia door to extra large brick & brick columns patio views lush backyard w/storage shed. Laundry room with new washer and dryer! Contemporary half bath & BONUS/4th bedroom down. LOFT WITH CLOSET. LARGE Large split master up w/contemporary luxurious master bath with a shower to die for! Two large secondary bedrooms up with an updated contemporary bath also with a to die for shower. All the light fixtures have been updated. The islands is a lake subdivision with walking paths, kid's playgrounds and parks with great schools. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 1 dog under 25 lb, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 West Shellfish Drive have any available units?
837 West Shellfish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 West Shellfish Drive have?
Some of 837 West Shellfish Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 West Shellfish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
837 West Shellfish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 West Shellfish Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 West Shellfish Drive is pet friendly.
Does 837 West Shellfish Drive offer parking?
No, 837 West Shellfish Drive does not offer parking.
Does 837 West Shellfish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 West Shellfish Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 West Shellfish Drive have a pool?
No, 837 West Shellfish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 837 West Shellfish Drive have accessible units?
No, 837 West Shellfish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 837 West Shellfish Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 West Shellfish Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
