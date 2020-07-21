837 West Shellfish Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground cats allowed

Simply Wow! Freshly painted inside & out. New Carpet. Formal living/dining combo w/soaring vaulted ceiling. Upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, canned lighting & stainless steel appliances w/breakfast bar overlooking the family room w/Arcadia door to extra large brick & brick columns patio views lush backyard w/storage shed. Laundry room with new washer and dryer! Contemporary half bath & BONUS/4th bedroom down. LOFT WITH CLOSET. LARGE Large split master up w/contemporary luxurious master bath with a shower to die for! Two large secondary bedrooms up with an updated contemporary bath also with a to die for shower. All the light fixtures have been updated. The islands is a lake subdivision with walking paths, kid's playgrounds and parks with great schools. Close to great food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 1 dog under 25 lb, no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



