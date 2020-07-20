All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 836 East Zesta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
836 East Zesta Lane
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:21 AM

836 East Zesta Lane

836 East Zesta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

836 East Zesta Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out the 3D tour by using the link below!!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2vCwRLsqYdH

This home has everything you are looking for....location, updates, open downstairs floorplan, split master bedroom with master downstairs, low maintenance landscaping, wood floors and tile in all the right spaces. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinets for storage. Downstairs, den, half bath and laundry room. Two bathrooms upstairs, one located in a bedroom that can be considered a second master. Come take a look at this one before its gone!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 East Zesta Lane have any available units?
836 East Zesta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 East Zesta Lane have?
Some of 836 East Zesta Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 East Zesta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
836 East Zesta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 East Zesta Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 East Zesta Lane is pet friendly.
Does 836 East Zesta Lane offer parking?
No, 836 East Zesta Lane does not offer parking.
Does 836 East Zesta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 East Zesta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 East Zesta Lane have a pool?
No, 836 East Zesta Lane does not have a pool.
Does 836 East Zesta Lane have accessible units?
No, 836 East Zesta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 836 East Zesta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 East Zesta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College