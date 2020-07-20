836 East Zesta Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out the 3D tour by using the link below!!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2vCwRLsqYdH



This home has everything you are looking for....location, updates, open downstairs floorplan, split master bedroom with master downstairs, low maintenance landscaping, wood floors and tile in all the right spaces. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinets for storage. Downstairs, den, half bath and laundry room. Two bathrooms upstairs, one located in a bedroom that can be considered a second master. Come take a look at this one before its gone!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.