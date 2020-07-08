823 West Iris Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Gilbert!

Large open floor plan leads to a gorgeous kitchen with lots of wood cabinets and an island/ breakfast bar with granite countertops. Spacious living room with a fireplace, which is perfect for relaxing. Upstairs there is a huge loft area. Beautiful master bedroom with a stunning master bathroom that flaunts dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a nice covered patio.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



