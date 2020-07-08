All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated October 14 2019 at 11:03 PM

823 West Iris Drive

Location

823 West Iris Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Gilbert!
Large open floor plan leads to a gorgeous kitchen with lots of wood cabinets and an island/ breakfast bar with granite countertops. Spacious living room with a fireplace, which is perfect for relaxing. Upstairs there is a huge loft area. Beautiful master bedroom with a stunning master bathroom that flaunts dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a nice covered patio.

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 West Iris Drive have any available units?
823 West Iris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 West Iris Drive have?
Some of 823 West Iris Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 West Iris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
823 West Iris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 West Iris Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 West Iris Drive is pet friendly.
Does 823 West Iris Drive offer parking?
No, 823 West Iris Drive does not offer parking.
Does 823 West Iris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 West Iris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 West Iris Drive have a pool?
No, 823 West Iris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 823 West Iris Drive have accessible units?
No, 823 West Iris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 823 West Iris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 West Iris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

