Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

MUST SEE THIS GREAT HOME IN MUCH SOUGHT AFTER LAKE COMMUNITY, IN THE ISLANDS**GREENBELT AND LAKE SURROUNDING THIS SUBDIVISION**OPEN SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM CONCEPT**DINING AREA AND BREAKFAST BAR IN KITCHEN**VAULTED CEILINGS AND CEILING FANS**BAY WINDOW IN MASTER**THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS READY FOR YOUR CLIENT TO MOVE IN