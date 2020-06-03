769 E Lovebird Lane

Amenities

**WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN UNTIL END OF AUGUST 2020** Fully FURNISHED rental that features ALL the UPGRADES & a POOL w/WATERFALL , built in BBQ & Fireplace * Spectacular 4 bedroom/3 full baths & upstairs bonus room with pool table * Neutral decor, ceiling fans, tile,wrought iron stair rail, 2-tone custom paint, chrome faucets & fixtures * Gourmet kitchen features granite counters, center island, upgraded stainless appliances, gas stove, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry & eat in dining * Formal Living/Dining Room * Large Family Room w/tile flooring * 1 bedroom downstairs & bath * Huge Master Suite w/his & hers walk-in closets, dual sinks, separate tub/shower * Hobby/Office w/built in desk & counter * Secondary bedrooms w/walk-in closets * Pebble Tech Pool, large grassy play area, extended covered patio * Split 3 car garage - 1 car garage boasts a children's play area with it's own AC system* Charging station for electric car* Solar panels for LOW energy bills * This house is a MUST SEE! * EXCELLENT LOCATION-near Loop 202 (owners still live here - please do not disturb) Rent is $3100 + 4% tax / Security Deposit $3100 / $150 NRF admin fee due at application approval / $55 NRF application fee per occupant 18+ / $350 pet deposit with approved pet (1/2 NRF) - Qualifications: Must have good rental & or good payment history, No Evictions, Good Credit, Gross Income of 3 x's the rent, no judgments