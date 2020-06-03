All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
769 E Lovebird Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:30 PM

769 E Lovebird Lane

769 East Lovebird Lane · (480) 626-2226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

769 East Lovebird Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3136 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
**WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN UNTIL END OF AUGUST 2020** Fully FURNISHED rental that features ALL the UPGRADES & a POOL w/WATERFALL , built in BBQ & Fireplace * Spectacular 4 bedroom/3 full baths & upstairs bonus room with pool table * Neutral decor, ceiling fans, tile,wrought iron stair rail, 2-tone custom paint, chrome faucets & fixtures * Gourmet kitchen features granite counters, center island, upgraded stainless appliances, gas stove, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry & eat in dining * Formal Living/Dining Room * Large Family Room w/tile flooring * 1 bedroom downstairs & bath * Huge Master Suite w/his & hers walk-in closets, dual sinks, separate tub/shower * Hobby/Office w/built in desk & counter * Secondary bedrooms w/walk-in closets * Pebble Tech Pool, large grassy play area, extended covered patio * Split 3 car garage - 1 car garage boasts a children's play area with it's own AC system* Charging station for electric car* Solar panels for LOW energy bills * This house is a MUST SEE! * EXCELLENT LOCATION-near Loop 202 (owners still live here - please do not disturb) Rent is $3100 + 4% tax / Security Deposit $3100 / $150 NRF admin fee due at application approval / $55 NRF application fee per occupant 18+ / $350 pet deposit with approved pet (1/2 NRF) - Qualifications: Must have good rental & or good payment history, No Evictions, Good Credit, Gross Income of 3 x's the rent, no judgments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 E Lovebird Lane have any available units?
769 E Lovebird Lane has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 769 E Lovebird Lane have?
Some of 769 E Lovebird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 E Lovebird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
769 E Lovebird Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 E Lovebird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 769 E Lovebird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 769 E Lovebird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 769 E Lovebird Lane does offer parking.
Does 769 E Lovebird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 769 E Lovebird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 E Lovebird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 769 E Lovebird Lane has a pool.
Does 769 E Lovebird Lane have accessible units?
No, 769 E Lovebird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 769 E Lovebird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 E Lovebird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
