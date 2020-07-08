All apartments in Gilbert
762 North Laguna Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

762 North Laguna Drive

762 North Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

762 North Laguna Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Rental Opportunity with Community Pool Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment! Interior Features Neutral Two Tone Paint, Mix of Wood/Laminate Wood Flooring Through Common Area, Newer Carpet in Bedrooms, First Level Master with Full Bath, Spacious Living/Dining Room, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Full Hall Bath, Washer/Dryer Included As-Is and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 North Laguna Drive have any available units?
762 North Laguna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 North Laguna Drive have?
Some of 762 North Laguna Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 North Laguna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
762 North Laguna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 North Laguna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 762 North Laguna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 762 North Laguna Drive offer parking?
No, 762 North Laguna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 762 North Laguna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 762 North Laguna Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 North Laguna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 762 North Laguna Drive has a pool.
Does 762 North Laguna Drive have accessible units?
No, 762 North Laguna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 762 North Laguna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 762 North Laguna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
