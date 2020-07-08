762 North Laguna Drive

Amenities
Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Rental Opportunity with Community Pool Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment! Interior Features Neutral Two Tone Paint, Mix of Wood/Laminate Wood Flooring Through Common Area, Newer Carpet in Bedrooms, First Level Master with Full Bath, Spacious Living/Dining Room, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Full Hall Bath, Washer/Dryer Included As-Is and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
