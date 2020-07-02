All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

757 East Kyle Drive

757 East Kyle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

757 East Kyle Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available SOON!!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 baths in Neely Farms. This home features newer flooring, white cabinets and white quartz counters, new oversized sink and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings throughout and new light neutral paint make the home feel very open. Both bathrooms have also been upgraded cabinets and counters. Large backyard features a great covered patio, fire-pit, and shed. All rooms have ceiling fans & blinds. Close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools.
Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com
Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)
- $45 application fee per adult (18+)
$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 PETS MAXIMUM)
- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 East Kyle Drive have any available units?
757 East Kyle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 East Kyle Drive have?
Some of 757 East Kyle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 East Kyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
757 East Kyle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 East Kyle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 757 East Kyle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 757 East Kyle Drive offer parking?
No, 757 East Kyle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 757 East Kyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 East Kyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 East Kyle Drive have a pool?
No, 757 East Kyle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 757 East Kyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 757 East Kyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 757 East Kyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 East Kyle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
