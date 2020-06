Amenities

pool fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

745 E Raven Way Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Gilbert Home - This is the Gilbert home you have been waiting for! This home is a 4 bed 2.5 bath home! Enjoy the large open concept kitchen and family room, that over looks the pool! Enjoy your backyard with the swim up bar and built in BBQ and on those chilly nights use the perfect fire pit! Pool and landscaping included with the rent! To see this beautiful home today, please call Robert at 480-254-7106.



(RLNE5074539)