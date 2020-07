Amenities

GILBERT 4 BEDROOM HOME ON GOLF COURSE LOT - HUGE 4064 SQ FT. HOME SET ON THE GREENFIELD LAKES GOLF COURSE. ALL SINGLE LEVEL. 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AND OFFICE. VERY SPECIAL HOME FOR THOSE NEEDING IN CLOSE LIVING WITH STYLE. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED PLUS HAS A THREE CAR GARAGE. OVER 14,000 SQ FT LOT. PRIVATE COURTYARD IN FRONT WITH BIG BACKYARD FOR ENTERTAINING. A MUST SEE HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5315270)