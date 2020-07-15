All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM

710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue

710 West Country Estates Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

710 West Country Estates Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Dave Brown Country Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APP APPLICATION HAS BEEN APPROVED. This excellent Gilbert home has 3 bedrooms + den, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and over 1800sqft of living space! Spacious floor plan with separate living, family and dining rooms. Beautiful kitchen featuring tile counters, pantry, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets and black appliances. Large master bedroom with en suite master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are also very generous in size. Gorgeous backyard with flagstone covered patio, citrus trees and an outdoor honeycomb fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue have any available units?
710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue have?
Some of 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue offers parking.
Does 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College