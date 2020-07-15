710 W COUNTRY ESTATES Avenue

Amenities

APP APPLICATION HAS BEEN APPROVED. This excellent Gilbert home has 3 bedrooms + den, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and over 1800sqft of living space! Spacious floor plan with separate living, family and dining rooms. Beautiful kitchen featuring tile counters, pantry, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets and black appliances. Large master bedroom with en suite master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are also very generous in size. Gorgeous backyard with flagstone covered patio, citrus trees and an outdoor honeycomb fireplace.