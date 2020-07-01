7010 S View Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2a9515017 ----

3 Bedroom Beauty Plus Den, Single Level! Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Seville Has it All! Custom Tile & Wood Floors, Fresh Paint, Upgraded Fixtures, Covered Patio w/ Sun Screen, Grass Back w/ Shades Trees, Flowering Bushes, Finished Side Yards, Cobblestone Extensions. All Appliances Are Included! Enter to Formal Living & Dining Rms. Vast Open Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Full Wall Glass Splash Surround, Pantry, Roll-Out Pan Shelves, Island & Breakfast Bar. Dining Framed w/ Long Hshld Desk & Half Wall to Family Rm w/ Views of Lush Yard. Master Features Dual Sinks, Private Toilet Rm, Lg Walk-In Closet, Oval Tub & Separate Shower. Split Floor Plan, Master & Den in Back. Extra Deep Garage Has Epoxy Floor, Cabinets, Work Bench, Side Yard Entry. Touch ups in Progress but See Today & Move In Next Week!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



Disposal

Dryer

Garage