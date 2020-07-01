All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

7010 S View Ln

7010 South View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7010 South View Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2a9515017 ----
3 Bedroom Beauty Plus Den, Single Level! Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Seville Has it All! Custom Tile & Wood Floors, Fresh Paint, Upgraded Fixtures, Covered Patio w/ Sun Screen, Grass Back w/ Shades Trees, Flowering Bushes, Finished Side Yards, Cobblestone Extensions. All Appliances Are Included! Enter to Formal Living & Dining Rms. Vast Open Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Full Wall Glass Splash Surround, Pantry, Roll-Out Pan Shelves, Island & Breakfast Bar. Dining Framed w/ Long Hshld Desk & Half Wall to Family Rm w/ Views of Lush Yard. Master Features Dual Sinks, Private Toilet Rm, Lg Walk-In Closet, Oval Tub & Separate Shower. Split Floor Plan, Master & Den in Back. Extra Deep Garage Has Epoxy Floor, Cabinets, Work Bench, Side Yard Entry. Touch ups in Progress but See Today & Move In Next Week!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 S View Ln have any available units?
7010 S View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 S View Ln have?
Some of 7010 S View Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 S View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7010 S View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 S View Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7010 S View Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7010 S View Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7010 S View Ln offers parking.
Does 7010 S View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7010 S View Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 S View Ln have a pool?
No, 7010 S View Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7010 S View Ln have accessible units?
No, 7010 S View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 S View Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 S View Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

