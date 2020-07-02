677 S Dodge St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e700f3406e ----

This Gorgeous 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home is located in Gilbert at Cooper and Warner in Martinque. With over 2030 s.f. of living space this home offers a formal living room and dining room, awesome kitchen space with breakfast area, lots of storage and cabinets throughout. Very well cared for, custom paint, draperies and upgrades such as a water softner Upstairs you will find a large loft overlooking the living room, double closets in the hallway and a mastersuite retreat with large closets, ceiling fans and double vanity. Large low maintenance front and back yard, with lots of shade and a sparkling pool. Close to shopping at Chandler Mall or San Tan Mall, lots of restaurants, easy freeway access to the 60 or Loop 202 you can be anywhere in just minutes.



$1999 per month 5% tax/admin



$1999 refundable deposit



$400 non-refundable deposit



Schedule a tour and apply on line at rpmeastvalley.com.



1 Small Pet upon approval only with $300 non-refundable deposit $25 per month.



Auto Sprinkler System

Fenced

Grass

Heat (Electric)

Patio / Deck

Pets Allowed

Pool

Pool Care Owner Responsible

Stove / Oven (Elec)

Washer / Dryer Hookups

Water Softner

Yardcare Owner Responsible