Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
677 S Dodge St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

677 S Dodge St

677 S Dodge St · No Longer Available
Location

677 S Dodge St, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e700f3406e ----
This Gorgeous 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home is located in Gilbert at Cooper and Warner in Martinque. With over 2030 s.f. of living space this home offers a formal living room and dining room, awesome kitchen space with breakfast area, lots of storage and cabinets throughout. Very well cared for, custom paint, draperies and upgrades such as a water softner Upstairs you will find a large loft overlooking the living room, double closets in the hallway and a mastersuite retreat with large closets, ceiling fans and double vanity. Large low maintenance front and back yard, with lots of shade and a sparkling pool. Close to shopping at Chandler Mall or San Tan Mall, lots of restaurants, easy freeway access to the 60 or Loop 202 you can be anywhere in just minutes.

$1999 per month 5% tax/admin

$1999 refundable deposit

$400 non-refundable deposit

Schedule a tour and apply on line at rpmeastvalley.com.

1 Small Pet upon approval only with $300 non-refundable deposit $25 per month.

Auto Sprinkler System
Fenced
Grass
Heat (Electric)
Patio / Deck
Pets Allowed
Pool
Pool Care Owner Responsible
Stove / Oven (Elec)
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Water Softner
Yardcare Owner Responsible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 S Dodge St have any available units?
677 S Dodge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 677 S Dodge St have?
Some of 677 S Dodge St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 S Dodge St currently offering any rent specials?
677 S Dodge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 S Dodge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 677 S Dodge St is pet friendly.
Does 677 S Dodge St offer parking?
No, 677 S Dodge St does not offer parking.
Does 677 S Dodge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 S Dodge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 S Dodge St have a pool?
Yes, 677 S Dodge St has a pool.
Does 677 S Dodge St have accessible units?
No, 677 S Dodge St does not have accessible units.
Does 677 S Dodge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 S Dodge St does not have units with dishwashers.

