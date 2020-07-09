649 E. Palomino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

All Tile with a Pool!! - Expansive floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large open kitchen! Tile throughout keeps this home cool during the summer and it's a breeze to clean! Vaulted ceilings for that light and airy feel with bay window in master bedroom. Backyard offers covered patio, grassy area, and pool!! Don't miss out!!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1525

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1525

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Small-medium dogs only. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1525 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE5781380)