Last updated May 16 2020

649 E. Palomino Drive

649 East Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

649 East Palomino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
All Tile with a Pool!! - Expansive floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large open kitchen! Tile throughout keeps this home cool during the summer and it's a breeze to clean! Vaulted ceilings for that light and airy feel with bay window in master bedroom. Backyard offers covered patio, grassy area, and pool!! Don't miss out!!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1525
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1525
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Small-medium dogs only. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1525 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5781380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 E. Palomino Drive have any available units?
649 E. Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 649 E. Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
649 E. Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 E. Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 E. Palomino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 649 E. Palomino Drive offer parking?
No, 649 E. Palomino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 649 E. Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 E. Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 E. Palomino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 649 E. Palomino Drive has a pool.
Does 649 E. Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 649 E. Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 649 E. Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 E. Palomino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 649 E. Palomino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 E. Palomino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

