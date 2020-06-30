All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:50 AM

619 S Buena Vista Ave

619 South Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

619 South Buena Vista Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Split floor plan, nice master, with walk-in closet, separate on suit bath. Separate breakfast dining area, fireplace, 2 car garage, large covered patio, plus Arizona room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

