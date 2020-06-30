Rent Calculator
619 S Buena Vista Ave
619 S Buena Vista Ave
619 South Buena Vista Avenue
Location
619 South Buena Vista Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split floor plan, nice master, with walk-in closet, separate on suit bath. Separate breakfast dining area, fireplace, 2 car garage, large covered patio, plus Arizona room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 619 S Buena Vista Ave have any available units?
619 S Buena Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 619 S Buena Vista Ave have?
Some of 619 S Buena Vista Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 619 S Buena Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
619 S Buena Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 S Buena Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 619 S Buena Vista Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 619 S Buena Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 619 S Buena Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 619 S Buena Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 S Buena Vista Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 S Buena Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 619 S Buena Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 619 S Buena Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 619 S Buena Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 619 S Buena Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 S Buena Vista Ave has units with dishwashers.
