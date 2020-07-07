611 E FAIRVIEW Street

Amenities

Great location in the highly desirable vintage ranch. Facing beautiful green area. This open floor plan features 5 bed, 3 bath & loft. Tons of upgrades with 18 inch tiles in entry way, hallway, kitchen, family room, laundry and bathrooms. Wood stair rails, gorgeous wood shutter windows treatment throughout the house. Stainless steel appliance, built in oven & microwave, 42 inch cabinet with clear glass door. Large masterbath. Extended cover patio with pre-wire to speaker and fan. Swimming pool with large deck. 3 car garage & paved driveway for extra parking space. Rent includes pool service. Close to 202 and many shopping and restaurants.