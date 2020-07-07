All apartments in Gilbert
611 E FAIRVIEW Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:24 AM

611 E FAIRVIEW Street

611 East Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Location

611 East Fairview Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Vintage Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location in the highly desirable vintage ranch. Facing beautiful green area. This open floor plan features 5 bed, 3 bath & loft. Tons of upgrades with 18 inch tiles in entry way, hallway, kitchen, family room, laundry and bathrooms. Wood stair rails, gorgeous wood shutter windows treatment throughout the house. Stainless steel appliance, built in oven & microwave, 42 inch cabinet with clear glass door. Large masterbath. Extended cover patio with pre-wire to speaker and fan. Swimming pool with large deck. 3 car garage & paved driveway for extra parking space. Rent includes pool service. Close to 202 and many shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 E FAIRVIEW Street have any available units?
611 E FAIRVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 E FAIRVIEW Street have?
Some of 611 E FAIRVIEW Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 E FAIRVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
611 E FAIRVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 E FAIRVIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 611 E FAIRVIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 611 E FAIRVIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 611 E FAIRVIEW Street offers parking.
Does 611 E FAIRVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 E FAIRVIEW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 E FAIRVIEW Street have a pool?
Yes, 611 E FAIRVIEW Street has a pool.
Does 611 E FAIRVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 611 E FAIRVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 611 E FAIRVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 E FAIRVIEW Street has units with dishwashers.

