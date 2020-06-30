601 S Marina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gated, On the Water in the Islands, talk about rare opportunity. This three bedrooms plus loft home is in the Islands, in a gated area with a community pool two lots away from the house. On a big lake with a waterfront patio, walk deck from the owner's suite overlooking the water and a large covered patio. This executive-level home has new carpet and paint, neutral colors, granite counters, and all appliances included. Professionally managed property ready for you to enjoy the beauty of the Islands community and lake. Boat parades, paddle boating, catch and release fishing, this is truly a paradise. Bring your morning coffee, sit on the patio, and relax.