All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 601 S Marina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
601 S Marina Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 8:11 AM

601 S Marina Drive

601 South Marina Drive · (602) 751-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

601 South Marina Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated, On the Water in the Islands, talk about rare opportunity. This three bedrooms plus loft home is in the Islands, in a gated area with a community pool two lots away from the house. On a big lake with a waterfront patio, walk deck from the owner's suite overlooking the water and a large covered patio. This executive-level home has new carpet and paint, neutral colors, granite counters, and all appliances included. Professionally managed property ready for you to enjoy the beauty of the Islands community and lake. Boat parades, paddle boating, catch and release fishing, this is truly a paradise. Bring your morning coffee, sit on the patio, and relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 S Marina Drive have any available units?
601 S Marina Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 S Marina Drive have?
Some of 601 S Marina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 S Marina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 S Marina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 S Marina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 S Marina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 601 S Marina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 S Marina Drive offers parking.
Does 601 S Marina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 S Marina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 S Marina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 601 S Marina Drive has a pool.
Does 601 S Marina Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 S Marina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 S Marina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 S Marina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 601 S Marina Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity