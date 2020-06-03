538 North Cobblestone Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Newly remodeled house with both private and community pool! Master bedroom and 2 guest bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom with full bath downstairs plus office/den. Kitchen, dining and family room upstairs, living room downstairs. Newly painted interior and exterior, new fans in all rooms. Pool was just drained with new pump. Refrigerator included. Pool can be serviced with extra $80/month rent. Washer/dryer can be provided with extra $30/month rent.



Minimum requirements: no eviction history, no felony history, no cat, prefer no dog due to pool without fence, verifiable income above $6000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1700 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 per fee if approved

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.