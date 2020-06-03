All apartments in Gilbert
538 North Cobblestone Street
538 North Cobblestone Street

538 North Cobblestone Street · No Longer Available
Location

538 North Cobblestone Street, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonecreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly remodeled house with both private and community pool! Master bedroom and 2 guest bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom with full bath downstairs plus office/den. Kitchen, dining and family room upstairs, living room downstairs. Newly painted interior and exterior, new fans in all rooms. Pool was just drained with new pump. Refrigerator included. Pool can be serviced with extra $80/month rent. Washer/dryer can be provided with extra $30/month rent.

Minimum requirements: no eviction history, no felony history, no cat, prefer no dog due to pool without fence, verifiable income above $6000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1700 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 per fee if approved
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 North Cobblestone Street have any available units?
538 North Cobblestone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 North Cobblestone Street have?
Some of 538 North Cobblestone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 North Cobblestone Street currently offering any rent specials?
538 North Cobblestone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 North Cobblestone Street pet-friendly?
No, 538 North Cobblestone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 538 North Cobblestone Street offer parking?
No, 538 North Cobblestone Street does not offer parking.
Does 538 North Cobblestone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 North Cobblestone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 North Cobblestone Street have a pool?
Yes, 538 North Cobblestone Street has a pool.
Does 538 North Cobblestone Street have accessible units?
No, 538 North Cobblestone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 538 North Cobblestone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 North Cobblestone Street does not have units with dishwashers.

