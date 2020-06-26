537 W Sierra Madre Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, centrally located in Gilbert! No HOA! Updated with neutral colors and new tile floors! Large living room and formal dining room; family room convenient to kitchen. All bedrooms have ceiling fans for comfort and efficiency.

Private back yard features mature landscaping, hot tub, and shed.

Additional features include walk in pantry, inside laundry, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and 2 car garage, landscaping included.

Near Mesquite Jr. High, Downtown Gilbert dining, shopping and entertainment, Gilbert Town Hall, Stone Henge Center, etc. Call today for a tour! This one won't last long!