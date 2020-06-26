All apartments in Gilbert
537 W Sierra Madre Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

537 W Sierra Madre Ave

537 West Sierra Madre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

537 West Sierra Madre Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Madera Parc

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, centrally located in Gilbert! No HOA! Updated with neutral colors and new tile floors! Large living room and formal dining room; family room convenient to kitchen. All bedrooms have ceiling fans for comfort and efficiency.
Private back yard features mature landscaping, hot tub, and shed.
Additional features include walk in pantry, inside laundry, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and 2 car garage, landscaping included.
Near Mesquite Jr. High, Downtown Gilbert dining, shopping and entertainment, Gilbert Town Hall, Stone Henge Center, etc. Call today for a tour! This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

