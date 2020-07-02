All apartments in Gilbert
531 E ELGIN Court

No Longer Available
Location

531 East Elgin Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Vintage Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, culd-e-sac, basement home just steps from the community park. Charming courtyard entry, beautiful tiled floors, open kitchen/family room concept and a two sided brick fireplace. Stunning eat-in kitchen features large center island, granite countertops, SS appliances (double oven), patio access from dining area and a plethora of staggered cherry wood cabinetry. Generous size bedrooms, large closets, plush carpet, and a master retreat w/spa-like en suite. Fantastic bonus room/basement with projector, big screen and speaker system. Enjoy the backyard covered patio, paver patio, Built-in BBQ, lush green grass and fruit/shade trees. Herb garden with fresh spices. Community playgrounds, green belts, basketball courts. Award winning Gilbert Schools. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 E ELGIN Court have any available units?
531 E ELGIN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 E ELGIN Court have?
Some of 531 E ELGIN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 E ELGIN Court currently offering any rent specials?
531 E ELGIN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 E ELGIN Court pet-friendly?
No, 531 E ELGIN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 531 E ELGIN Court offer parking?
Yes, 531 E ELGIN Court offers parking.
Does 531 E ELGIN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 E ELGIN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 E ELGIN Court have a pool?
No, 531 E ELGIN Court does not have a pool.
Does 531 E ELGIN Court have accessible units?
No, 531 E ELGIN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 531 E ELGIN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 E ELGIN Court has units with dishwashers.
