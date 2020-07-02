531 E ELGIN Court

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, culd-e-sac, basement home just steps from the community park. Charming courtyard entry, beautiful tiled floors, open kitchen/family room concept and a two sided brick fireplace. Stunning eat-in kitchen features large center island, granite countertops, SS appliances (double oven), patio access from dining area and a plethora of staggered cherry wood cabinetry. Generous size bedrooms, large closets, plush carpet, and a master retreat w/spa-like en suite. Fantastic bonus room/basement with projector, big screen and speaker system. Enjoy the backyard covered patio, paver patio, Built-in BBQ, lush green grass and fruit/shade trees. Herb garden with fresh spices. Community playgrounds, green belts, basketball courts. Award winning Gilbert Schools. Welcome Home!